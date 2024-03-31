AIFF member Deepak Sharma granted bail in assault case

Panaji, March 31 A local court in Goa on Sunday granted bail to Deepak Sharma, a member of the All India Football Federation executive committee, arrested for allegedly physically assaulting two women players.

Police Inspector Nikhil Palekar told IANS that Sharma was produced before court and has been granted unconditional bail.

Superintendent of Police (North) Akshat Kaushal on Saturday had said that the Football players of Khad Football Club, had come to Goa to participate in the Football league, and the two girls have complained against Sharma.

"They have submitted a complaint stating they were physically assaulted and misbehaved by the accused person. Acting on this complaint, an FIR was registered," he said.

However, group of other women football players from the team gathered at the Mapusa police station on Saturday night and said that the allegations against Sharma were baseless.

The women football players, who came out in support of Sharma, said: "One of the complainants had moved out of the hotel room at around 11.00 pm to buy some things and when she returned, Sharma questioned her why she went out late at night in an unknown city. Over that complainant made the issue."

"We have been associated with sir (Deepak Sharma) for the last ten years but never saw him misbehaving," girls gathered at police station in support of Sharma told reporters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor