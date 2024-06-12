AIFF to appeal controversial loss against Qatar, seek 'sporting compensation'

New Delhi, June 12 Following India’s controversial loss against Qatar, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has released a statement confirming their intentions to appeal the "grave supervision error caused during the game that practically cost India a place in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 3".

India's dream to make the 2026 FIFA World Cup came to a heartbreaking end in Doha on Tuesday night with a 1-2 loss to Qatar.

"The defeat against Qatar in the FIFA 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 concluding match on Tuesday night was a huge disappointment for the entire Indian football fraternity. While victory and defeat are a part and parcel of the game, and we have learned to accept it gracefully, one of the two goals scored against India yesterday night left a few questions unanswered," AIFF president Kalyan Chuabey said in a statement.

India took the lead in the first game through a beautiful assist by Brandon Fernandes, whose vision opened the ball for Chhangte to slot it into the net. The Blue Tigers’ defense literally put their body on the line and refused to let Qatar get a goal until the 75th minute, when Qatar's Youssef Ayman Farahat scored an equalizer despite the ball going out of play during the build up.

The referee didn’t blow the whistle despite the Indian players not being in action and the goal was allowed. The replays clearly showed how the ball had gone out of play but the goal stood, helping Qatar level 1-1.

“We, at the All India Football Federation, always believed that the spirit of the game should be upheld, and the regulations be followed without raising doubts over it. While maintaining the same stand, we, after the game against Qatar, in consultation with our Chief Refereeing Officer, decided to write to the FIFA Head of Qualifiers, the AFC Head of Referees, the AFC Head of Competitions, and the Match Commissioner for the game, requesting them to look into the grave supervision error caused during the game that practically cost us a place in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 3," he added.

Qatar went on to win the game and deny India their first ever trip to the third round of the FIFA WC Qualifiers. The loss also means that India will not receive automatic qualification to the AFC Asian Cup 2027.

"Given it’s severity, we have respectfully requested all concerned officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. Furthermore, we have urged them to explore the possibilities of sporting compensation to address the injustice. Ensuring the integrity of the game is paramount, we truly trust that the FIFA and the AFC will take necessary steps in this regard," Chaubey concluded.

