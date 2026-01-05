"Aim was to encourage youth": SSP Arun Gupta on Khelo Ramban Cricket League conclusion

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 5 : District police concluded the 'Khelo Ramban Cricket League' under the CAP (Civic Action Programme) on Monday. After the event, SSP Arun Gupta said the Civic Action Programme was organised by the Government of India and the Home Department.

Arun Gupta further added that the CAP programme was launched under the direction of the Police headquarters to encourage youth.

"The civic action program is organised by the Government of India and the Home Department. This program was launched under the direction of the police headquarters, zonal and range police headquarters... The aim was to encourage the youth to showcase their talent," SSP Arun told reporters.

Earlier this month, CRPF's 84 Battalion inaugurated an open-air gym at its tactical headquarters in Chanderkot, Commandant Ranbir Singh said on Friday.

Speaking toon the occasion, the Commandant said the facility was inaugurated on the first day of the year as a symbol of renewed energy and commitment. He recalled that the area sustained extensive flood damage in August last year, after which personnel from the 84th Battalion worked together to rebuild the premises.

CRPF 84 Battalion Commandant Ranbir Singh said, "...Today is the first day of the year, so to make a good start, we inaugurated an open-air gym at the tactical headquarters of the 84th Battalion here in Chanderkot. Last August, there was significant damage here due to the floods. The 84th Battalion team has rebuilt this site. The Chenab River is nearby, which provides a pleasant environment..."

The open-air gym has been set up to promote physical fitness and well-being among CRPF personnel. Officials said the initiative reflects the force's focus on morale, health and resilience, even in challenging terrain and conditions.

