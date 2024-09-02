"Aiming for gold next time": Yogesh Kathuniya after winning silver medal at Paris Paralympics

Paris [France], September 2 : After winning the silver medal at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024 on Monday, Indian para-athlete Yogesh Kathuniya said that he would be aiming for gold next time.

Kathuniya bagged the eighth medal for team India in the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024 as he won the silver medal in the Men's Discus Throw F56 final.

Kathuniya's best throw in the final of the event was 42.22 at the Stade de France. This was his second successive medal at the Paralympics after Tokyo 2020 with a best throw of 44.58 metres.

The para-athlete said he would work hard so that he can change the colour of the medal in the upcoming mega-events.

"Will work hard to change the colour of the medal in future. I am aiming for gold next time around as for the last few times I have been winning silver whether it Tokyo Paralympics 2020 or World Para-Athletics Championship or the Asian Games. I won a medal but am not happy as I missed the oppurtunity to win a gold," Kathuniya said after winning the silver medal at the ongoing marquee event.

As of now, India has nine medals at the Paralympics two gold, three silver and four bronze medals.

Avani Lekhara clinched India's first gold at the Paris Paralympics after dominating the final of the women's 10m air rifle. She ensured her place at the top of the podium with 249.7 points, which also marked her personal best performance in the event.

Manish clinched the silver medal after securing 234.9 points in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 pistol. He started the match on a good note, but in the middle, the Indian shooter dropped to the sixth. However, he didn't lose hope and ended the event with a silver medal around his neck.

Francis finished third and bagged a bronze medal in the P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH-1 final.

Preeti secured third place and won the bronze medal after clocking 14.21 seconds in the 100m T35 event at the Paris Paralympics. She got her hands on her second medal in the ongoing Paralympics in the 200m T-35 race. Preeti delivered an eye-catching performance that saw her take away the bronze medal.

Athlete Nishad Kumar won the silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event with a leap of 2.04m.

Shuttler Nitesh Kumar outplayed Great Britain's second-seeded Daniel Bethell to add a second gold to India's medal tally in the men's singles SL3 category.

