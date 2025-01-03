"Aiming to become Grandmaster": Vantika Agrawal sets ambitious goals after Arjuna Award win

By Diptayan Hazra

New York [US], January 3 : Vantika Agrawal, a rising star in the chess world, will be awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award. Her dedication and hard work have led her to this significant milestone, and she has her sights set even higher.

"I am aiming to become the Grandmaster," Vantika stated with determination to ANI.

"My next target is to win many more medals for India, not just any medals, but gold medals. I also want to qualify for the Candidates, play in the World Cup, Grand Swiss, and do well there," she noted.

The Candidates Tournament is the ultimate competition to decide the challenger for the World Chess Championship. The winner of the Candidates earns the right to compete in a match for the World Championship against the reigning world champion.

Reflecting on her recent achievement, Vantika shared, "It's an amazing feeling. I feel on top of the world winning the Arjuna Award. A few months ago, I was playing well, but some things weren't working out, and I was feeling a bit depressed. Then, winning the Olympiad, playing so well in Tata Steel, and so many other tournaments, and finally winning this Arjuna Award, it's just a great feeling."

Winning the Chess Olympiad was a historic moment for Vantika and her team.

"Winning the Chess Olympiad is so amazing, creating history after 100 years. When I went there, I was determined not to go back home without the gold medal. In crucial games, I wasn't thinking about the result or the pressure or that so many people were watching my match. I just believed in myself and played for the country. It's a proud moment and a lifetime achievement for all of us," she said.

During the Chess Olympiad held in Budapest, Hungary in September, the Indian contingent made history when both men's and women's teams secured gold medals for the first time ever. She was part of the women's team that clinched gold for the first time, alongside teammates Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Divya Deshmukh, and Tania Sachdev.

When asked about her mindset during those critical moments, Vantika explained, "I was just playing it like any other tournament. I didn't think about the pressure. I focused on playing the best moves and giving my best. Not thinking too much about other things helped me stay focused on the game."

Vantika Agrawal's journey is a testament to her resilience and unwavering dedication. With her eyes set on achieving even greater heights, her future in chess looks incredibly promising.

