"Aiming to secure at least seventh rank in Asian Games": Indian Rugby chief Rahul Bose

New Delhi [India], August 27 : Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU) president and actor Rahul Bose said that he is expecting the women's rugby team to attain at least the seventh rank in the upcoming Asian Games and talked about team's preparations for the upcoming continental event.

Asian Games are to take place in China from September 23 till October 8. Indian women's rugby team has made it to the continental event as it is among the top eight Asian sides, as per the standards given by the Union Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

"There were no formal trials. The qualification was achieved as per rankings. We were supposed to fulfill the criteria of being among the top eight teams in Asia, as per standards set by our Sports Ministry and the IOA. As per that, our women’s team is among the top eight, ranked seventh. They are eligible to play in the Asian Games. But boys are not there in the top eight sadly and cannot play," said Bose toin an interview earlier this week.

On expectations of performances from the team during the event, Rahul said that the expectations must be realistic and pointed out that the team is looking to finish at least seventh, which is also the seeding they have received in the tournament.

"Expectations must be realistic. We feel that the 7th seeding we got is okay. If we perform better than that, excellent. But we do not believe in hype and exaggeration. Seventh rank would be a correct result if we come fifth or sixth, fantastic! We have never put pressure on our players, for the sake of headlines," said Rahul.

"Our duty is to put them in the best frame of mind, be it through coaching, nutrition, diet, strength and conditioning, insurance, rehab, money, surgeries etc. We started giving players money for camps and tournaments. We have made a vertical related to high performance as well, which I think is as good as any in the world. This is our duty as a federation and a player’s right. We do all this transparently and are trying to give the best to our players," he added.

Rahul said that on-field, bad decisions and officiating by referees can ruin a tournament so they are focusing on what is their control.

"Our expectation is simple that our team will give its best. Recently, our boys played Hong Kong, a top two-three side in Asia and we won in a last-minute thriller. Whether something like that happens in the Asian Games, I cannot say. But we know of our seeding and will try to give our best. Our players are working hard and training well in Kolkata. It will be one of the best-prepared sides," he said.

Talking about the ongoing coaching camps, Rahul said that at least two and a maximum of three camps take place every day.

"In one camp, coaches focus on the game, strength and conditioning in the other. There is a gym session as well. So three sessions take place on most days. These sessions take place in the early morning from 6-8, then from 10 or 11 to 12:30 to 1 PM, then from 4 to 6 PM. Our players are really working hard," he said.

"There is a national level psychologist to keep their mental health on point. We are working on players mentally as well and keeping them in balance. All our support staff like strength and conditioning coaches, physios and psychologists are women. We have them to make sure that injuries do not happen and all our players are fit for the next day of the camp. Injuries are common in a contact sport like rugby. There is a nutritionist as well in Kolkata where they are training and the diet of players is planned properly. It is important that our players are fit, strong and well-conditioned because we won against Hong Kong as we were fitter and faster to the ball."

"It is important to give love to your players as a federation, no matter what level, be it national or club players. They are putting their bodies at risk for the game, for us and that is enough to be grateful of them. We try to provide them with everything at the best possible quality or quantity, be it money, the beds they sleep on, sanitizers, soaps, oil etc," he concluded his point.

Talking about whether training uses a blanket approach or focuses on opponents differently, Rahul said that it can be answered better by coaches.

"Our cricket team for instance has been on top for years. But rugby is a younger sport. We are in no condition to talk about match-ups. First, we are in the process of rising in Asia and becoming a top three side. Then we can talk about match-ups and other teams. We play different games against different teams and that too based on our strengths. When I used to play for India, we used to have blackboard sessions as well where we used to focus on our opponents, their strengths, weaknesses and ours too. The coaches must be watching video footage of other teams now. Our rugby is mainly based on the fact that we are physically and mentally, an extremely fit and strong side," he said.

Talking about qualifying for the 2028 Olympics and the federation's roadmap which focuses on it, Rahul said, "Very difficult (To qualify for Olympics 2028). The top one or two Asian sides qualify for it and Japan, China are extremely strong teams. We want to be among the top two-three teams by 2027. We will get to know our standing during the Asian Games and after that, we will plan for next year accordingly. For qualifying for the Olympics, the federation will have to work really hard to increase funds, expertise, time, nutrition etc spent on players. But so far, we are heading in the right direction and are on track," he concluded.

Indian women's Rugby Sevens team: Akanksha Anand Katkade, Dumuni Marndi, Mama Naik, Tarulata Naik, Lachmi Oraon, Kalyani Krishnat Patil, Vaishnavi Dattatray Patil, Sandhya Rai, Nirmalya Rout, Sweta Shahi, Sheetal Sharma, Shikha Yadav.

