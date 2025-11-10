AIPA president Arvind Prabhoo elected president of Asian Federation of Pickleball

New Delhi [India], November 10 : In a proud moment for Indian pickleball, four key members of the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) have been appointed to major leadership roles in the Asian Federation of Pickleball (AFP), marking a significant step forward in India's growing influence on the continental stage.

Arvind Prabhoo, President of the All India Pickleball Association, has been unanimously elected as the President of the Asian Federation of Pickleball, reinforcing India's position as a driving force in the sport's expansion across Asia, according to a press release from AIPA.

Joining him in the new leadership team are Rajath Kankar, elected as Vice President (Second); Chetan Sanil, elected as Secretary with an impressive 7 out of 8 votes; and Hemant Phalphar, nominated as Representative of AFP to OCA, recognising his expertise and India's rising role in shaping pickleball's strategic future in Asia.

From India, Nikhil Arun Mathure, Treasurer, AIPA & Country Representative for India in AFP, cast his vote in the AFP elections, underscoring India's active role and representation in the federation's decision-making process.

Formed in 2016, the Asian Federation of Pickleball (AFP) served as the governing body for the sport's development, coordination, and promotion across the continent. India, through AIPA, has been a vital contributor since becoming a permanent member, pioneering grassroots initiatives, hosting international tournaments, and raising competitive standards that have positioned Asia as one of the fastest-growing pickleball regions globally, a release said.

"This is a proud day for Indian pickleball and a recognition of our journey so far. The trust and support from our Asian counterparts reflect the progress we've made together. Our focus will now be on deepening partnerships across countries, enhancing competition structures, and creating more opportunities for young athletes to shine on the global stage," Arvind Prabhoo, President of the Asian Federation of Pickleball & President, AIPA, said.

With this newly elected leadership, the Asian Federation of Pickleball is poised to enter a transformative phase marked by collaboration, innovation, and a unified vision to elevate pickleball's profile across Asia and beyond, the release said.

