Air conditioners provided by Sports Ministry to Indian athletes in Olympics village have helped get proper rest, says race walker Priyanka

Paris [France], August 3 : Race walker Priyanka Goswami has said that the air-conditioners provided to the Indian athletes in the Paris Games village by the Sports Ministry have helped them get proper rest and they were not able to get good sleep earlier due to heat.

She thanked the central government for the effort.

Amid hot and humid conditions in Paris, the Union Sports Ministry provided India athletes with 40 air conditioners to ensure a comfortable stay at the Olympic Village.

Taking into consideration the issues faced by Indian athletes at the Olympic Village due to the temperature and humidity in Paris, the Ministry of Sports held discussions with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the French Embassy. After the discussion, it was decided to provide 40 ACs in the games' village rooms, where the Indian athletes are staying.

The decision was taken early on Friday. The cost is being funded by the Sports Ministry. The ACs are plug-and-play units, and athletes have already started using the ACs. It is expected that the Indian athletes will have a more comfortable stay and get better rest, which is much needed to deliver a good performance.

As per Accuweather, the maximum temperature in July in Paris has varied from 20-36 degrees Celsius. On Friday, the maximum temperature was 26-degree Celsius and minimum was 17 degree Celsius.

Priyanka toldthat they were feeling comfortable after air conditioners were provided.

"We were not able to sleep properly due to heat. Even the fans could not do much and we had to sleep with our windows open. We were not comfortable. Air Conditioners were provided to us yesterday. We thank the Government of India."

India have secured three medals in shooting with all medals coming in shooting and all three are bronze.

Manu Bhaker opened the nation's account with a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event, becoming India's first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal in the event.

After that, Sarabjot Singh and Manu won the bronze medal in the 10 m air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India's first-ever medal in team shooting.

On Thursday, Swapnil Kusale won the bronze medal in the men's 50 m rifle 3P event at the Paris Olympics.

Kusale became the first Indian shooter to win a medal in the men's 50 m rifle 3P event.

