Airthings Masters: After stunning Carlsen, Praggnanandhaa registers 2 more victories

16-year-old R Praggnanandhaa registered two more victories against Andrey Esipenko and Alexandra Kosteniuk in rounds 10 and 12 of the ongoing Airthings Masters.

Airthings Masters is an online rapid chess tournament. These victories by Praggananandhaa came one day after he stunned world No.1 Magnus Carlsen.

Praggananandhaa registered two more wins and he also drew against Nodirbek Abdusattorov on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old also lost to Russian Grand Master Ian Nepomniachtchi in the 11th round.

After all these results, the Indian Grandmaster is in the 12th place with 15 points.

Ian Nepomniachtchi is in the top spot followed by Magnus Carlsen at the second spot.

Eight will make the cut from the round-robin Prelim stage to the knockout, beginning Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

