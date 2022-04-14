Aishwary Tomar wins men's 50M Rifle 3 Positions T4 trials

New Delhi, April 14 In a battle of two Olymp, young Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar got the better of the seasoned Sanjeev Rajput, to win the men's 50M Rifle 3 Positions (3P) T4 trials at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh's Aishwary, who came second in the T3 trials on Wednesday, registered a 16-12 victory over Haryana's Rajput in the gold medal encounter. The Navy's G Purusothaman won bronze.

In a repeat of the T3 result on day seven of the National Selection Trial 3 & 4, Himachal's Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu won the Junior Men's 3P T4 trials.

Just like the T3 competition, he met MP's Avinash Yadav yet again in the gold medal match and this time beat him by a 17-13 margin. Pankaj Mukheja of Punjab again won bronze as well.

