Aishwarya Pissay claims third consecutive victory at K-1000

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], June 30 : Aishwarya Pissay, three-time FIM World Champion, continued her undefeated run at the MRF MoGrip K-1000 Rally, Round 3 of the Indian National Rally Championship 2025 (2W), claiming her third straight victory of the season on Sunday.

Her 2025 INRC Scorecard So Far:

• Round 1 - Nashik

• Round 2 - Nashik (Double Header)

• Round 3 - K-1000, Bangalore

"Racing on home soil in Bangaluru, Aishwarya tackled 51.21 km of high-speed gravel terrain with the same fearless precision that's made her a household name in Indian motorsport," a release said.

With this win, Aishwarya continues to lead the Women's Category in the INRC and moves closer to a historic 7th National Rally titleand her 12th overall national title across rally and road racing. More than just a series of wins, this season is shaping up to be a masterclass in consistency, courage, and championship grit.

"Winning the K-1000 in Bangalore, in front of my home crowd, was an incredible feeling. But this season isn't over; we've only just crossed the midpoint. Coimbatore is next, and it's a terrain that demands precision and endurance. I'm focused on keeping this momentum going all the way to the final round, and chasing that 7th national title for my team, sponsors, and everyone who believes in my journey," said an elated Aishwarya.

As INRC 2025 builds momentum, one thing is clear: Aishwarya Pissay is not just racing; she's redefining the path for every young Indian who dreams of the world stage.

