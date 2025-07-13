Aishwarya Pissay faces setback at INRC Round 4 but retains lead in Championship standings

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 13 : Three-time FIM World Champion and India's most celebrated female motorsport athlete, Aishwarya Pissay, faced a difficult outing at the latest round of the MRF MoGrip FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) 2W 2025, in Coimbatore, retiring from the event due to a technical regulation issue despite being in contention for victory.

Heading into the round, Aishwarya had built a strong lead in the Women's Championship and was poised to seal the 2025 title potentially. She was setting the pace through the early stages and had taken a solid lead before being forced to withdraw due to a regulation-related setback with her machine.

"It's never easy to step away from a rally when you're leading, especially one that could have decided the championship. That said, I've always believed motorsport is about how you respond to setbacks. While I couldn't finish today, I'm still leading the overall standings and fully focused on finishing strong in the final round," said Aishwarya as quoted from a press release by FMSCI.

Despite the zero-point result from this round, Aishwarya remains in the lead of the championship standings, with one round to go in the 2025 season.

As the final round approaches, all attention will be on Aishwarya Pissay as she looks to cap off a phenomenal season with yet another national title to her name.

2025 INRC Season Summary So Far:

Round 1 - Nashik

Round 2 - Nashik (Double Header)

Round 3 - K-1000, Bangalore

Round 4 - Coimbatore - Retired (Technical Regulation Issue).

