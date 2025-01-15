Ajinkya Rahane joins MCA in a special event for groundsmen, 1974 Mumbai team members

Mumbai, Jan 15 The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) continued its week-long celebrations commemorating the 50th anniversary of the iconic Wankhede Stadium with a heartfelt tribute to the unsung heroes of cricket—the groundsmen. The special event hosted on Wednesday acknowledged the dedication of the groundsmen of its clubs and grounds.

The occasion coincided with the Polly Umrigar Health Camp which offered essential health care services to these key contributors to the game. Following the health camp, an interactive session took place with former India captain Ajinkya Rahane and esteemed physician Dr. Aadil Chagla, who shared valuable insights and advice, fostering community bonding and appreciation for the groundsmen's vital role in cricket.

Rahane expressed his thoughts on the occasion, stating, "During matches, every team expects a quality pitch and well-maintained ground. However, the hard work of the groundsmen often goes unrecognized. It's easy to criticize, but few consider the effort that goes into their work. Today, the MCA has taken a commendable initiative. You, the groundsmen, are vital to Mumbai cricket. Regardless of which teams come to play, your contributions will always be significant.”

The MCA organised a felicitation ceremony and a special lunch honouring the groundsmen for their hard work and dedication.

Member of the Maharashtra Assembly Aaditya Thackeray joined as a chief guest and congratulated the groundsmen. "Wankhede Stadium has had a significant impact on cricket in our country. Nearly all top players have played here at least once, whether in international or domestic matches. This stadium holds a special place in Mumbai's heart. Today, I am here to congratulate the groundsmen as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Wankhede Stadium," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, MCA President Ajinkya Naik said: “The 50th anniversary of Wankhede Stadium is a momentous occasion for us, and the groundsmen have played a crucial role in our journey. They are the heartbeat of the stadium, and we are proud to recognize their contributions today. We are also honoured to have with us the members of the Mumbai team that participated in the inaugural first-class match at Wankhede Stadium in 1974. They are truly the gems of Wankhede, and we hold them in the highest esteem. We are delighted to announce a cash reward of INR 10 lakhs for each of the surviving members.”

Additionally, members of the Mumbai team that played the first first-class match at Wankhede Stadium in 1974 including Ajit Pai, Milind Rege, Padmakar Shivalkar, and Abdul Ismail were recognized for their contribution to the rich history of cricket at this iconic venue. All surviving team members received a reward of INR 10 lakh each. Former elected managing committee members were also honoured during the event.

Earlier this week, the 50th-anniversary celebrations started on January 12 with a grand felicitation ceremony honouring former captains of the Mumbai cricket team, both men’s and women’s.

The grand show is on Sunday (Jan 19) for which tickets are available on District by Zomato and Insider.in.

