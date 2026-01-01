Akash Kumar's late heroics seal back-to-back win for Ganga Kings of Mirzapur

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 4 : In a must-win clash with top-four implications, Ganga Kings of Mirzapur held their nerve to defeat Aligarh Tigers 34-32, registering their third win of UPKL Season 2 and completing a back-to-back victory run, as per a release.

The match began at a high intensity, with both sides aware of what was at stake. Ganga Kings struck the first major blow when Amit Nagar produced a crucial super raid, which was followed by an all-out on Aligarh Tigers, allowing Ganga to seize early momentum. Aligarh, however, responded strongly through disciplined defence and a timely super tackle, turning the tables by forcing an all-out on Ganga Kings to bring the contest back on level terms.

The first half remained tightly contested, with just two points separating the teams at halftime, underlining how evenly matched the sides were. Neither team was willing to take unnecessary risks as the second half began, and the match settled into a cautious phase marked by tactical raids and measured defending.

Ganga Kings managed to keep their noses ahead through a key super tackle in the latter stages, but Aligarh Tigers refused to fade away and continued to apply pressure. With the match entering the final minute, Ganga held a slender one-point lead, setting up a tense finish.

In the decisive moment, Akash Kumar was brought in as the last raider with a clear objectiveto secure points and ensure Ganga could withstand any late twist. Rising to the occasion, Akash produced a brilliant super raid, collecting two touch points along with a bonus, which swung the contest decisively in Ganga's favour, as per a release.

Ganga Kings of Mirzapur closed out the match 34-32, securing their third win of the season and keeping their top-four hopes firmly alive. The victory also marked a back-to-back win for the Mirzapur-based side, highlighting their growing momentum at a crucial stage of UPKL Season 2.

Later in the day, matches were also played between Sangam Challengers and Kashi Kings, Awadh Ramdoots and Brij Stars, and JD Noida Ninjas against Gazab Ghaziabad.

