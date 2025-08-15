Akshay Bhatia way behind at 46th at BMW Championship as MacIntyre blazes ahead with 62

Maryland [US], August 15 : Akshay Bhatia's bid to secure a spot in the Tour Championship for the second consecutive year got off to a rocky start at the BMW Championship, according to a release from BMW Championship.

The Indian-American carded a 5-over 75, leaving him tied for 46th among the 49 starters in the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The Hero golfer Bhatia endured a frustrating opening round at Caves Valley Golf Club. Starting on the front nine, he dropped a shot on the 5th hole, then suffered a costly double bogey on the 6th. A birdie on the 9th offered brief relief, but further bogeys on the 12th, 14th, and 16th dashed hopes of a low score.

Entering the week at 29th in the FedEx Cup standings, Bhatia will need a significant turnaround to ensure his ticket to East Lake for the season finale.

Meanwhile, Scotland's Robert MacIntyre lit up the course with a brilliant 8-under 62 to seize a three-shot lead after the opening day. MacIntyre started with a birdie on the 1st before a bogey on the 2nd. He added birdies on the 4th and 7th to make the turn at 2-under. His back nine, however, was spectacular.

After a birdie on the 11th and a bogey on the 12th, the left-hander unleashed a super run of six straight birdies from the 13th to the 18th, highlighted by a 66-foot putt on the 15th.

England's Tommy Fleetwood sits alone in second after a bogey free 5-under 65, a welcome start following last week's disappointment at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he squandered a late lead and missed a playoff by a stroke.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is in third with a 66, thanks to a late surge after a two-hour storm delay softened the greens. Scheffler began birdie-birdie, stumbled with bogeys on the 9th and 10th, but rebounded with birdies on three of his last four holes.

Viktor Hovland, Ben Griffin, and Rickie Fowler are tied one shot further back at 3-under 67. Among other big names, Rory McIlroy opened with a 70, while defending champion Patrick Cantlay carded a 72.

With the BMW Championship restricted to the Top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings, every shot carries weightnot just for a share of the $20 million purse, but for a coveted spot in the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor