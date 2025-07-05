Alcaraz fights past Struff to extend winning streak to 21 matches

London [UK], July 5 : Carlos Alcaraz didn't have it all easy on Friday at Wimbledon, but once again, he found a way to win. The Spaniard extended his winning streak to 21 matches after beating Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in four sets, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, as per the official website of ATP Tour.

"I was suffering in every service game I did today," Alcaraz said, as quoted from the official website of the ATP Tour.

"Love 30, break points down. It was stressful. He kept pushing me. I kind of survived and I am really happy that I got the break and it was done," he added.

Alcaraz is now aiming to become only the fifth man in the Open Era to win Wimbledon three years in a row. He has now won 17 matches in a row at the grass court major.

This Wimbledon could be historic for Alcaraz. He's also trying to become just the second man after Bjorn Borg to win the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back in two straight years. Just last month, Alcaraz won a thrilling five-set final at Roland Garros to beat World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

"I knew at the beginning it was going to be really difficult," Alcaraz said.

"That I would have to be really focused on every shot and on my service games and return. I think his game suits pretty well to the grass. Big serves. Approaching the net as much as he can. I am really pleased with everything that I have done today. Fighting, running, making great shots. I tried to make the opportunities he gave to me in the match and I am just proud with the way I won in four sets," he noted.

Up next, Alcaraz will face Russia's Andrey Rublev. He has beaten French qualifier Adrian Mannarino in straight sets (7-5, 6-2, 6-3).

Rublev reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last year.

Alcaraz has already won the French Open, two ATP Masters 1000 events (Monte Carlo and Rome), and recently triumphed at Queen's Club. His last loss came in April during the Barcelona final.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor