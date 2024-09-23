Alcaraz leads Team Europe to Laver Cup title

Berlin, Sep 23 Carlos Alcaraz delivered a pair of stunning performances in Berlin to help Team Europe complete a thrilling come-from-behind 13-11 victory to lift the Laver Cup title.

The Spaniard dispatched Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5 in a winner-takes-all singles clash on Sunday night to ensure Team Europe lifted the team event trophy for the first time since 2021.

It’s the fifth Laver Cup title for Team Europe, providing an unforgettable moment for outgoing captain Bjorn Borg, who closes out his tenure with a 5-2 record over longtime rival, friend, and Team World captain John McEnroe.

Team Europe, which started the day at a 4-8 deficit, mounted an impressive comeback led by Alcaraz and Casper Ruud, who triumphed in the day’s opening doubles match over Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe to thrust their side into contention.

Though Daniil Medvedev lost a tough battle, decided by a Laver Breaker, against Shelton, local hero Alexander Zverev kept Team Europe’s hopes alive by eking out a win over Tiafoe in another Laver breaker.

"We did it for you," Alcaraz said while hugging Borg after first being encircled by his ecstatic teammates who charged onto the iconic black court to celebrate with the debutant.

"It’s great, obviously we came here with a goal, all of us, that is to win the Laver Cup. We almost lost, you know, but Sascha (Zverev) came with really good tennis, and give me the chance to win the Laver Cup so I think we are really, really happy with everything," said the Spaniard.

"It’s really difficult to watch the matches from outside, you know, a lot of nerves, killing us. It’s always tough to play Team World at Laver Cup,” Borg said. “I’m very proud of my team," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor