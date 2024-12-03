Alexander Isak’s hip injury is not ‘long-term’, confirms Newcastle manager Eddie Howe

Newcastle, Dec 3 As he prepares his side to face table-toppers Liverpool in a Premier League clash on Wednesday, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says he doesn't think the knock Alexander Isak took at Crystal Palace is a ‘long-term injury'.

The Swedish frontman was withdrawn early on in the 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park on Saturday but with the Reds in town in midweek, head coach Howe is hopeful Isak will be fit enough to play a part.

"Alex took a knock to his hip. We haven't seen him in training yet, but we don't think it's a long-term injury. Dan (Burn) got through the game well. When he got suspended, we used that as an opportunity to look after his ankle and get himself fit. He was outstanding against Crystal Palace, and he came through the game okay,” said Howe in a press conference.

Liverpool’s remarkable start under Arne Slot has translated to 18 wins, one draw and a solitary defeat so far this season, a form that has put them top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables. Their lead domestically was extended to nine points by the victory versus City, which was secured by Gakpo’s early opener and a late Mohamed Salah penalty.

Liverpool will be looking to cap off an incredibly difficult run of fixtures, which has seen them breeze past Real Madrid and Manchester City, with a win at St James Park against Newcastle United on Thursday (IST).

"Liverpool are very good, very strong - what a week they have had against Real Madrid and Manchester City. Players are playing well - we are going to need to put in a good defensive performance and pose their questions going forward as well,” added Howe.

Newcastle were held to a frustrating draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday and will be hoping to bounce back strongly as they sit in 11th place in the league table.

