Alfaro takes charge of Paraguay national team

Asuncion, Aug 17 Argentine manager Gustavo Alfaro has been appointed head coach of Paraguay's national team on a contract that runs until the 2026 World Cup.

The 62-year-old replaces compatriot Daniel Garnero, who was sacked after the team's group-stage elimination from the Copa America in July.

"We have very little time and a lot to do," Alfaro told a news conference. "For me it is a great challenge and it is an honor to manage the Paraguay national team."

Alfaro became available after stepping down as manager of Costa Rica earlier in the week.

According to news reports, the Paraguayan Football Association paid 600,000 U.S. dollars to trigger a release clause in Alfaro's contract.

The former Boca Juniors and Ecuador boss admitted it was a difficult decision to leave the Central American team.

"I had a fantastic relationship with the Costa Rica players," he said. "It's not easy to say goodbye when that good feeling exists."

