All England Open 2024: Satwiksairaj-Chirag crash out after defeat in second round

Birmingham [UK], March 15 : Star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out of the All England Open 2024 facing a loss in the second round of the tournament.

After winning the French Open 2024, the Indian duo of Satwik and Chirag lost against Indonesia's Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana by 16-21, 15-21. The two-set match lasted for 44 minutes in Birmingham.

"Not the desired result against former champions, we bounce back stronger," the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) wrote.

Earlier in the first round, the Indian duo of Satwik and Chirag clinched a 21-18, 21-14 win over the Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.

Meanwhile, in the men's singles, Lakshya Sen secured a win against Denmark's Anders Antonsen by 24-22, 11-21, 21-14.

In the first game, the Indian shuttler dominated the game. However, the Danish player made a comeback. But Lakshya kept his nerves calm to seal in the third game.

