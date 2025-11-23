‘All my best wishes for your future endeavors’: Amit Shah congratulates women’s blind cricket for T20 WC win

New Delhi, Nov 23 Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the Indian women’s blind cricket after they won the first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind beating Nepal by seven wickets in the final held in Colombo.

The success marked a perfect campaign where India remained unbeaten, demonstrating complete dominance throughout the tournament.

“A historic day for Indian sports! Congratulations to Team India on their remarkable victory in Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind 2025. Our Tiranga today flutters higher with pride at your achievement. Your triumph mirrors your resolve and dedication to win honors for the nation. All my best wishes for your future endeavors @blind_cricket,” Amit Shah posted on X.

Opting to field first, India limited Nepal to 114 for 5 in their 20 overs. The chase was nothing short of clinical as India surpassed the target in just 12.1 overs with 47 balls to spare. Khula Sharir emerged as the standout performer, scoring an unbeaten 44 off 27 balls, including four boundaries, to guide India home comfortably.

The victory comes barely three weeks after the Indian women’s team defeated South Africa in Navi Mumbai—two landmark wins that highlight the rising status of women’s cricket in the country, both in mainstream and visually impaired categories.

In the semi-final, India secured a commanding nine-wicket victory over Australia, while Nepal advanced to the final by narrowly defeating Pakistan in the other last-four encounter.

The T20 tournament, a six-team event including India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and the USA, started on November 11 in Delhi. Following a few matches in Bengaluru, the knockout stages shifted to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

