All you need to know about 37th edition of National Games

The 37th edition of the prestigious National Games is set to commence in Goa from 26 October (Thursday) in Goa. The Games, that holds of significant importance in India’s sporting calendar, will be held across five cities in Goa — Madgaon, Panjim, Ponda, Vasco and Mapusa and will run till 9 November.This is the first-ever time Goa will be hosting the National Games. Goa were initially slated to host the Games in 2016, but postponements due to various reasons meant that Goa would only get to host the event seven years later. Gujarat hosted the 2022 edition of the National Games.

When will the National Games of India 2023 Opening Ceremony be held?

The National Games 2023 Opening Ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 26, 2023, from 4 PM IST onward.

Where will the National Games of India 2023 Opening Ceremony be held?

The five-hour-long grand opening ceremony of the 37th National Games will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

Who will perform at the National Games of India 2023 Opening Ceremony?

Over 600 artists will perform at the 37th National Games Opening Ceremony, including Sukhwinder Singh, O’Luv, and Hema Sardesai. Goa-born Katya Ida Coelho will hand over the torch to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the 37th National Games in Panaji.

How to watch the National Games of India 2023 Opening Ceremony?

The National Games 2023 Opening Ceremony will be telecast live on the DD Sports TV channel. It will also be live streamed on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel.