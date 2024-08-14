Allan Border calls for 'knocking down' of the Gabba and building new stadium

New Delhi, Aug 14 Former Australia captain Allan Border has called for The Gabba cricket ground in Brisbane to be knocked down and be replaced by a new stadium build from scratch which can cater to hosting multiple sports for 2032 Olympics.

The iconic Gabba stadium has been a fortress for Australia, though India defeated them at the venue to complete an unforgettable 2-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series win in January 2021. The Queensland government recently abandoned a 2.7 billion dollars plan to demolish and rebuild the Gabba for the 2032 Olympic Games.

Instead, it has invested that amount in upgrading the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre (QSAC), Suncorp Stadium, and the Gabba. “I’d be knocking down the Gabba and building a new venue from scratch at Victoria Park. A brand new 60,000-seat stadium suits rugby, cricket, Aussie rules, and the Olympics, and the Gabba becomes housing,” said Border to The Courier Mail.

Moreover, after an independent review, a 3.4 billion dollars proposal to construct a new oval stadium at Victoria Park was also rejected by the Queensland government. The uncertainty around the Gabba has been so high that Brisbane is likely to be absent from Australia’s schedule of hosting Test matches for the next seven years.

"They haven’t got any certainty about the Gabba, so we’re off the roster. It’s sad, but they’ve got to have some certainty, probably over the next four years, if they can use the Gabba or not.

"Because we have an election coming up, nobody wants to touch the hot potato of announcing where the main venue would be. But I’ll have a crack and say knock the Gabba down for urban renewal, and because it’s on the city fringe, you could probably pay for the Olympics just by selling the property,” added Border.

Meanwhile, former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Ian Healy said Cricket Australia is anxious about the future of hosting cricket in Brisbane ahead of state elections happening in October this year. The third Test of this year’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India will be held at the Gabba from December 14-18.

"After India and the Ashes, the next season there are only three Tests (against New Zealand) and we've missed out, as you do because the newest stadium is the Adelaide Oval that holds more than ours. Other governments are investing in that, and I think the other states are investing in a seven-year rotation and Brisbane's stuck.

"It's frustrating Cricket Australia because they just can't talk to either side of our government because our state is shut down until after the election (on October 26). It's a bit scary for our stakeholders, Cricket Australia is quite anxious about the future of Brisbane cricket. So, let's hope we get our wicket front and centre, and Australia gets some victories," said Healy on SENQ Radio.

