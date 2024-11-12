Alpine to use Mercedes power units and gearboxes from 2026

New Delhi, Nov 12 Alpine has announced a landmark partnership with Mercedes, securing a supply deal for power units and gearboxes that will run from 2026 through to the end of 2030. This marks a significant shift for the French team, which will transition from its own in-house engine production to a customer supply from the German manufacturer.

The move comes on the heels of Alpine’s decision to close down their works engine programme at the end of the 2025 season as part of their ambitious “Hypertech” transformation project. This shift is expected to streamline Alpine's operations, allowing them to focus more on the chassis and aerodynamics side while benefiting from Mercedes' proven power unit reliability and performance.

Alpine had been in discussions with various manufacturers over the last few months, with Mercedes emerging as the ideal partner to meet their future goals. The team will continue to produce its own power units until the end of the 2025 season, after which it will transition to Mercedes power as the sport adopts new power unit regulations focused on greater battery power and 100% sustainable fuel usage.

In a brief statement, Alpine confirmed, “The multi-year agreement will see Mercedes-Benz supply Alpine with Power Units for the duration of the new regulations era, from 2026 until at least 2030. Alongside the Power Unit, Alpine will also be supplied with Mercedes gearboxes from the 2026 season.”

This shift comes at a moment of broader change for Alpine, who recently achieved a double podium finish in Brazil and rose to sixth place in the constructors’ championship. As part of their new direction, the team is now led by Team Principal Oli Oakes and guided by veteran advisor Flavio Briatore, signaling a revitalized push toward the front of the grid.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor