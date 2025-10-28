"Always believed in finishing strong, no matter how tough the battle": Dabang Delhi skipper Ashu Malik

New Delhi [India], October 28 : In one of the most gripping encounters of the season, Dabang Delhi K.C. held their nerve to edge out Puneri Paltan 6-4 in a dramatic tiebreaker, sealing their place in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 final. The two teams were locked at 34-34 after regulation time in Qualifier 1 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Monday night, forcing a third tiebreaker between them this season. Delhi emerged victorious, displaying composure and resilience at crucial moments, according to a release from PKL.

Captain Ashu Malik, who has been the backbone of Delhi's attack all season, praised the team's spirit and calmness under pressure.

"It was a match of fine margins, but we trusted our process and stayed calm under pressure. This team has shown that we can fight till the last second," said Ashu, reflecting on the tense fight in the final seconds, as quoted from a release by PKL.

Head coach Joginder Narwal, who captained Dabang Delhi K.C. to their maiden PKL title in Season 8, has now guided the team back to the grand finale from the sidelines.

"We've been in these situations before, and that maturity helped us stay focused. The boys delivered when it mattered most," he said.

Joginder's dual success as champion captain and now coach highlights his deep understanding of the game and his ability to inspire the next generation of players, as per a release from PKL.

The win marks a return to the grand finale for the Season 8 champions, who continue to show why they are one of the most consistent teams in the league. For Ashu and his men, the message is clearbelief, unity, and the hunger to finish strong.

