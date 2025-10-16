Always special being involved in IPL, the best franchise competition in the game: Williamson

New Delhi, Oct 16 After being appointed as the strategic advisor of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson said it’s always a special feeling for him to be involved in the IPL, which he terms as ‘the best franchise competition in the game’.

Williamson had been a part of the Durban’s Super Giants, the sister franchise of LSG, in this year’s SA20. In 79 IPL matches, while turning out for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, Williamson made 2128 runs at an average of 35.46 and a strike rate of 125.61, including being the leading run-getter in the 2018 season.

"I’m really excited to be joining LSG. They have a hugely talented squad and a great group of coaches which I’m looking forward to working along side. "It's always special being involved in the IPL, the best franchise competition in the game," said Williamson, who is still active in international cricket, in a statement issued by the franchise on Thursday.

The franchise also confirmed the addition of Carl Crowe as their new spin bowling coach. Crowe, who played 42 first-class matches in England and previously worked with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as their spin bowling coach, joins a coaching setup led by Justin Langer, who has been retained as head coach, and Bharat Arun, the bowling coach, who was also with KKR till IPL 2025.

“We enter every IPL season full of hope and expectation. 2026 is no exception and we are excited about the work we have ahead of us as we continue building a franchise into one the Goenka family, our players, sponsors, supporters and fans are all immensely proud of.

"The work hasn’t stopped since the end of last season as we prepare to make our mark on this season’s IPL. The hope, expectation and passion for LSG is growing strongly. We are looking forward to strengthening our squad in the coming months. And, we look forward to seeing Ekana bathed in blue when the season kicks off," said Langer.

Incidentally, Langer and Williamson were together at London Spirit during this year’s The Hundred. Though LSG hasn't still officially announced Zaheer Khan’s departure after being their mentor in IPL 2025, the franchise is still yet to confirm if assistant coaches Lance Klusener, Vijay Dahiya and Rajat Bhatia will retain their roles in the team for next year’s competition.

