Alzarri Joseph fined by ICC for abusing fourth umpire before Bangladesh ODI

Basseterre (St Kitts), Dec 10 West Indies bowler Alzarri Joseph has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct by using offensive language in an exchange with a match official, during the first ODI match against Bangladesh, which the hosts won by five wickets.

Joseph was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “the use of an audible obscenity.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Joseph’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period, the ICC informed in a statement on Tuesday, minutes ahead of the start of the second ODI.

The incident occurred on Sunday before the start of play when Joseph used offensive and abusive language in an exchange with the fourth umpire after the umpire had asked Joseph to refrain from stepping onto the pitch with his spikes on.

Joseph admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Joseph went on to claim 2-67 and with Romario Shepherd, who claimed 3-51, helped West Indies restrict Bangladesh 294/6, propped up by skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz (74), Tanzid Hasan (60), Mahmudullah (50 not out) and Jaker Ali (48).

West Indies rode on an 80-ball 113 by Sherfane Rutherford and an 86 by skipper Shai Hope to reach 295/5 with 14 balls to spare.

