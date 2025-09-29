Alzarri Joseph ruled out of West Indies’ upcoming Tests against India with lower-back injury

Ahmedabad, Sep 29 West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against India due to the recurrence of a lower back injury. West Indies are already in Ahmedabad for a short camp ahead of the first Test against India, starting on October 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

It will be followed by the second match to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, starting on October 10. Joseph has picked 124 wickets in 40 Tests at an average of 33.46, while amassing 770 runs with the bat.

“After complaints of discomfort, scans revealed a degeneration of the previously resolved lower back injury,” said a statement from the Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday.

CWI added that fast-bowling all-rounder Jason Holder declined selection as Joseph’s replacement for the series against India, citing a planned medical procedure. It has now drafted in Jediah Blades as a cover for the two Tests against India.

Blades has played three ODIs and four T20Is for the West Indies, and is expected to be with the visitors following the ongoing series in the shortest format against Nepal. This is just the second big blow the West Indies have experienced ahead of the Tests against India.

Previously, fast bowler Shamar Joseph was ruled out of the series because of an unspecified injury and was replaced by the uncapped pace-bowling all-rounder Johann Layne. Other bowling options for the West Indies on the trip to India include pacers Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip, as well as all-rounder Justin Greaves.

Captain Roston Chase, vice-captain Jomel Warrican, and Khary Pierre would handle spin-bowling duties. The West Indies are yet to get off the mark in the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) points tally.

Updated West Indies Test squad for series against India: Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican (vice-captain), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Johann Layne, Jediah Blades, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.

