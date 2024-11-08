Alzarri Joseph suspended for two match after on-field dispute with captain Shai Hope

Barbados, Nov 8 Following West Indies’ 2-1 series win over England, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been suspended for two matches after a heated on-field disagreement with team captain Shai Hope.

The incident, which took place during the third One Day International (ODI) in Barbados, saw Joseph walk off the field in visible frustration. Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the suspension on Thursday, citing Joseph’s behaviour as falling short of the standards expected from players representing the West Indies.

Following the match, Joseph issued a statement through CWI, acknowledging his mistake and offering apologies to his captain, teammates, management, and fans. "I recognize that my passion got the best of me," Joseph said. “I have personally apologised to captain Shai Hope and my teammates and management. I also extend my sincerest apologies to the West Indies fans. I understand that even a brief lapse in judgement can have a far-reaching impact and I deeply regret any disappointment caused.”

The situation unfolded in the fourth over of the match at Kensington Oval. Joseph, already showing signs of frustration over field placements, had bowled an impressive wicket maiden but grew visibly agitated after an exchange with Hope. Rather than continuing with the over, the pacer abruptly left the field without notifying anyone, heading back to the dressing room and leaving his teammates momentarily down to ten players on the field.

While Joseph returned shortly after and continued bowling later in the innings. However, West Indies went on to secure a convincing eight-wicket victory, clinching the ODI series 2-1 against England.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy, who had already labelled Joseph’s actions “unacceptable” during a post-match interview, expressed his disappointment in the young bowler’s conduct.

“Behavior like that is unacceptable on my cricket field,” Sammy said. “We will be friends…but in the culture I’m trying to build, that’s unacceptable. We will definitely have a chat about that.”

In a statement, Cricket West Indies Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, addressed the gravity of the incident, stating that such conduct “cannot be overlooked” and reaffirming the board’s commitment to professionalism. Bascombe emphasised that CWI would be taking steps to ensure players understand the expectations set upon them, especially when representing the West Indies on the international stage.

“Such conduct cannot be overlooked, and we have taken decisive action to ensure the gravity of the situation is fully acknowledged,” Bascombe stated. The suspension will see Joseph sidelined for two matches, affecting his participation in the upcoming five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against England, which begins on Saturday at the same venue.

