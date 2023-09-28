Am free man, can go anywhere: Sourav Ganguly on his trip to Spain with CM

Kolkata, Sep 28 Former Indian cricket team captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday reacted strongly to the controversy over his recent visit to Spain accompanying West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was scouting for investments in her state.

Speaking to the media persons here, he said that he is free to decide where he will go.

"I am a free man. I am neither an MLA nor an MP. I am not associated with any political party. I will go wherever I wish to. Everyone has the same right. For me, Kolkata or Delhi or Spain are the same," he said.

During his Spain visit, Ganguly made an announcement of investment in West Bengal by a company which he is associated with. Questions were being raised on why he had to make that announcement from Spain when the same announcement could be made in Kolkata.

Reacting to this question, Ganguly said that he is not answerable to anyone in the matter.

"I do not have any political ambition. Hence, I am not answerable to anyone. We are all social animals. We have the right to go anywhere and meet anyone. We cannot remain locked in our homes," he said.

During his Spain tour, Ganguly said that besides being a spokesman, he has other identities as well.

"Although I had always been associated with sports, I hail from a business family. Around 35 years back my grandfather had set up a family business in Kolkata. He received the corporation from the state government then also. West Bengal always invites global investments," Ganguly had said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor