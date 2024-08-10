"Aman Sehrawat is a rising star": WFI president Sanjay Singh hails Indian wrestler for bronze medal win at Paris Olympics

Paris [France], August 10 : The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh lauded grappler Aman Sehrawat and called him a "rising star" for winning the bronze medal in the men's freestyle 57 kg wrestling event at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Sehrawat, making his Olympic debut, secured the medal with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz on Friday, marking India's first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 Games.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Singh said that the youngster gave a good performance in the bronze medal match. He also hoped that Aman would win the gold medal in the Olympics in the future.

"...Aman Sehrawat gave a very good performance, he is a rising star and we are hopeful that in future he will surely win a gold medal in the Olympics....," Sanjay Singh said.

Ambassador of India to France, Jawed Ashraf also lauded the young wrestler and said that they were thrilled by his victory.

"We are all very thrilled by his victory, he always seemed very confident. We were also very hopeful that he would be on the podium and we are obviously delighted that he won the bronze. It just reflects that across the board I am seeing pretty consistently improved levels of performance in various disciplines and this is one more reflection of it," Jawed Ashraf said.

Olympic Council of Asia President Randhir Singh said that they are happy that Aman won the bronze medal and added that the Indian wrestlers are performing well at the Summer games.

"We are happy to hear that he has won a bronze medal...unfortunately Vinesh Phogat was disqualified otherwise we would have won a gold medal...But never mind the wrestlers are performing well...," Randhir Singh said.

During the match, the Puerto Rican grappler initially gained the lead by securing a point with a single-leg hold. However, Aman came back strong, scoring points by targeting Darian Cruz's shoulders.

After Darian Cruz took the lead with a two-point move, Aman regained control.

With 37 seconds left, Aman secured additional points and won the bout with technical superiority as Darian Cruz attempted a desperate move and conceded another point.

