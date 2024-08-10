Aman Sehrawat's bronze at Paris Olympics a tribute to his late parents, says uncle

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], August 10 : After his success at the ongoing Paris Olympics, Aman Sehrawat's uncle, Sudhir, expressed that the Indian wrestler's bronze medal win at the Summer Games was a tribute to his late parents.

Making his Olympic debut, Sehrawat secured the bronze medal with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz on Friday, marking India's first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 Games.

Speaking to ANI, Sudhir reflected on Aman's challenging journey, noting that the wrestler has faced significant struggles after losing his parents at the age of 10. He expressed hope that the 21-year-old would win a gold medal in future Olympic Games.

"He missed the gold medal by a little but he has won the bronze medal for the country. We just pray that he wins the gold medal next time... Aman's life has been full of struggle. He lost his parents at the age of 10, and he has paid tribute to his parents by winning a bronze medal today," Sudhir said.

During the match, the Puerto Rican grappler initially gained the lead by securing a point with a single-leg hold. However, Aman came back strong, scoring points by targeting Darian Cruz's shoulders.

After Darian Cruz took the lead with a two-point move, Aman regained control.

With 37 seconds left, Aman secured additional points and won the bout with technical superiority as Darian Cruz attempted a desperate move and conceded another point.

