Amandeep lands two eagles, takes 6-shot lead in 5th leg of WPGT

Gurugram (Haryana)[India], March 6 : Amandeep Drall landed two eagles besides five other birdies in a sensational round of 8-under 64, a ladies' course record at the Golden Greens Golf Club. Her best effort of the season so far, also gave her a six-shot lead after the opening round of the fifth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour. Amandeep leads Gaurika Bishnoi (70) by six shots, while Astha Madan shot 1-under 71 to be third.

Hitaashee Bakshi and Khushi Khanijau carded even par 72 each for tied fourth, while young amateur Lavanya Jadon shot a fine 1-over 73 to be sixth. Lavanya was the top amateur.

Amandeep's round was a welcome return to form for the star, who lost her card on the Ladies European Tour, but is determined to find her form and way back to international Tours.

She opened with a string of three pars before a birdie on the fourth and an eagle on the fifth followed by a birdie on the eighth to turn in. 3-under 33 as she bogeyed the sixth hole.

On the back nine, she added a birdie on the 11th and more birdies came on the 15th and 16th and she closed with a second eagle on the 18th.

Gaurika was one-over till the 15th with three birdies against four bogeys. She closed in style with three birdies in a row for a respectable 2-under 70 to be second. Astha Madan had four birdies against three bogeys.

Experienced stars Ridhima Dilawari, Neha Tripathi and Seher Atwal along with Shagun Narain were tied for seventh at 74 each.

The Order of Merit leader, Sneha Singh, shot 3-over 75 and was tied 11th for with five others.

