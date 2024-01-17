Amateur Nishna cards bogey-free 64, rises to fourth; Hitaashee keeps lead in second leg of WPGT

Mumbai, Jan 17 Amateur Nishna Patel fired a stunning bogey-free 6-under 64 that included five birdies on the back nine to force her way into contention in the second leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club.

Nishna, who had a disappointing first round of 77, is now 1-over and tied fourth, as Hitaashee Bakshi (70) was in lead at 3-under 137 after 36 holes at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club.

Hitaashee, looking for her first win since 2022, shot even par 70 after a first round 67, to remain at 3-under 137. She birdied twice and had two bogeys.

Hitaashee led by two shots over Amandeep Drall (68-71), while Ridhima Dilawari (68-72) was third at even par 130.

The day belonged to amateur Nishna Patel, who after one birdie on the third hole in her first 10 holes, was on fire over the next eight. She birdied 11th and 12th, again had back-to-back gains on 15th and 16th and closed with yet another birdie on the 18th.

Nishna won the first leg in Pune last week and will have to battle it out with Hitaashee, Amandeep and Ridhima as she attempts back-to-back victories.

Tied at fourth alongside Nishna were 2023 Hero Order of Merit winner, Sneha Singh (68-73) and Khushi Khanijau (71-70).

Rhea Jha (72-70), amateur Vidhatri Urs (69-74), the champion from All India amateurs on the Indian Golf Union circuit, and Mannat Brar (72-72) occupied the seventh to ninth places.

The experienced pair of Vani Kapoor (76-69) and Neha Tripathi (71-74) were tied for tenth. Interestingly, Vani Kapoor was the only player other than Nisha to shoot under par for the day.

The final round will see Ridhima Dilawari, Amandeep Drall and Hitaashee Bakshi play in the lead group, while Sneha Singh, Khushi Khanijau and Nishna Patel will play one group ahead.

