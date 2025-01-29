Amateur Shat Mishra cards 66 to take first-round lead at Pre-Qualifying II

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], January 29 : Delhi-based teenage amateur Shat Mishra carded a five-under 66 to take the first-round lead at Pre-Qualifying II of the PGTI Qualifying School 2025 being played at the Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur.

Nineteen-year-old Shat Mishra, who hails from the DLF Golf & Country Club, Gurugram, but is a resident of Delhi, struck the ball well through the day to score birdies on three out of the four par-5s. Mishra, a former India No. 1 in the junior category, also landed it within five feet to set up birdies on the 17th and seventh, both par-3s.

Shat, a 10th tee starter on Tuesday, said as quoted by a PGTI press release, "I made a slow start as a result of the chilly conditions early in the morning. I was looking to make maximum regulations and trying to give myself birdie opportunities. I got momentum from the turn where I made three birdies in quick succession. Importantly, I ended the day well and kept my card clean. The fact that I played really well at my last event at Golmuri in November gives me added confidence."

Md Muaj of Bangladesh occupied second place at four-under 67.

Out of a total field of 119, the top 25 players (+ ties) will qualify from Pre-Qualifying II, a 36-hole event, for the Final Qualifying Stage. There are three Pre-Qualifying events in total.

Earlier on January 24, Pune-based amateur Golfer Aditya Garg fired a second straight six-under 65 in round two to total 12-under 130 and thus take the top honours at Pre-Qualifying I of the PGTI Qualifying School 2025 being played at the Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur.

From a total field of 105 in Pre-Qualifying I, the top 24 players qualified for the Final Qualifying Stage as the cut was declared at one over 143.

Nineteen-year-old amateur Aditya Garg (65-65), who was the overnight leader by one shot, was on a roll for the second day in succession at Golmuri Golf Course as he put together eight birdies over his first 15 holes. Aditya's double-bogey on the closing ninth was the only dampener for him. However, Garg still finished four shots clear of the rest of the field.

Sourav Choudhary (69-65) of Mhow finished second at eight-under 134.

Local golfer Kurush Heerjee qualified for the Final Stage after taking tied 18th place at one-over 143.

