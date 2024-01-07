Amid Maldives row, Tendulkar's call to explore Indian islands

New Delhi, Jan 7 Amid calls for 'Boycott Maldives’ trend on social media, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a post where he highlighted the Indian islands' -- Sindhudurg -- beauty.

Tendulkar posted a video where he shared his experience of visiting Sindhudurg on his 50th birthday.

The former Indian captain wrote on X, "250+ days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg! The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories. India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. With our “Atithi Devo Bhava” philosophy, we have so much to explore, so many memories waiting to be created #ExploreIndianIslands."

Notably, 'Boycott Maldives' started trending on social media after a Maldives minister and some citizens posted anti-India comments on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Lakshadweep. He praised the beauty of Lakshadweep, "Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep."

However, several Maldvians and ministers of the country targeted PM Modi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor