Amit Panghal seals India's fifth Paris Olympic quota in boxing

Bangkok, June 2 Amit Panghal secured Paris Olympic quota in men's 51kg weight category after beating Chinese pugilist 5:0 in the quarterfinals of World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers, here on Sunday.

With the victory, the 2019 world championship silver medallist Panghal becomes second Indian male pugilist to seal Paris berth after Nishant Dev (71kg).

The duo joined the three women's boxers Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Sai Pawar (54kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), who had confirmed their berths by winning bronze medals at the 2022 Asian Games.

More to follow.

