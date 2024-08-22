Amit Saroha confident of India's best-ever medal haul in Paris Paralympics

By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], August 22 : India's para-athlete Amit Saroha is set to compete in his fourth Paralympic Games in the F-51 category. As the contingent prepares for the upcoming Paris Paralympics, Saroha believes that India is poised to secure more medals than ever before, expressing hope of standing on the podium this year.

"I am very confident that we will win more medals this year, and I hope I also win this year," Saroha stated, reflecting his belief in his abilities and that of his teammates.

"If we give our best, then we will surely win medals for the country. In 2012, we only won one medal. In 2016, we won four medals, though I could not win any. In Tokyo, we secured 19 medals. The team is larger this time with 84 athletes," he added.

Saroha also expressed his gratitude towards the government, the Paralympic Federation, and the officials who have consistently supported the athletes.

"The para-athletes have worked very hard, and the Federation and Government have been very supportive. That's why we have a huge team this time. It is possible because of their support, and we are hopeful that we will win the most medals this time," Saroha said.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his encouragement, noting that the Prime Minister's words have motivated the athletes to stay focused on their goals.

"I have prepared well, and I have the experience of how to adapt to those conditions. But the Paralympic podium also depends on your luck. Everyone there is the best, nobody is weak. It also depends on your day," Saroha remarked.

In a related development, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has announced the appointment of Satya Prakash Sangwan as the Chef de Mission for the Indian contingent at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Sangwan, who serves as the PCI vice-president, brings over a decade of dedicated service and experience within the Paralympic movement. He has set an ambitious target of winning at least 25-30 medals, including eight to ten golds, at the upcoming Games.

The Paris Paralympics is set to begin on August 28.

