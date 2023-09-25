Amit Shah lauds Indian medalists at Asian Games

New Delhi [India], September 25 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the Indian medalists on day one of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

Amit Shah took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and heaped praise on Ramita Jindal, Lekh Ram, Babu Lal Yadav, Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh, and the Indian rowing team for winning a medal on day one on Sunday.

The Union Home Minister praised the men's lightweight double team, Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh for their silver medal and said that the duo continued to raise the Indian flag high.

"Kudos to Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh for bringing home silver in the men's lightweight double sculls rowing competition at the #AsianGames. May they continue to raise the pride of the Tiranga with more victories," Shah wrote on X.

Shah congratulated Lekh Ram and Babu Lal Yadav for clinching India's third medal in the ongoing Asian Games.

"India wins the third medal in the #AsianGames as Lekh Ram and Babu Lal Yadav clinch the bronze in the Men's pair rowing final. My heartfelt congratulations to them and best wishes for their future endeavours," the Union Home Minister wrote on X.

The Union Home Minister acknowledged Ramita Jindal's performance and winning a bronze medal in Shooting.

'Another medal in Shooting…Well done Ramita Jindal. Many congratulations to you on the remarkable accomplishment of winning the bronze medal at the #AsianGames," he wrote.

He also congratulated the Indian rowing team for winning silver in the Men’s coxed eight event.

"#AsianGames India's excellent performance continues in the rowing event. I congratulate the Indian men's team on winning the silver medal in rowing. The entire country is proud of all of you on this achievement," he wrote.

India had a magnificent day one in the Asian Games and won five medals, three silvers and two bronze.

India’s three silvers came at the Men’s coxed eight-team event, rowing duo, and women’s 10M air rifle. While the two bronze medals came in second rowing and individual shooting.

