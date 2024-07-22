Amol Muzumdar knows every player well; his positivity is incredible: Sneh Rana

New Delhi, July 22 India’s off-spin all-rounder Sneh Rana has lauded head coach Amol Muzumdar for his impact on the side’s brilliant results in the longer format, saying the positivity he brings to the team is incredible and knows every player very well.

In October 2023, Muzumdar took over as the head coach of the India women’s team, and since then, the side has won all three Test matches it has played so far - against England at Navi Mumbai, against Australia in Mumbai, and more recently, against South Africa in Chennai.

"Whenever we go to talk to sir, he has such a positive impact on the player. He is a go-to person, with whom you can talk anytime in the team. If you have any doubt, you can always go to him and talk.

"He knows the strengths of every player, how we can motivate her and use her game well in the field, and how we can bring out the best out of her. He knows each and every player so well, and the positivity he brings to the squad is incredible," says Sneh in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

Sneh, who took a ten-wicket haul in India’s win over South Africa at Chennai, further delved into the reasons behind India’s recent winning spree in Tests. "First of all, playing this format tests a player. Plus, in India, there is already so much talent. So I think, there is only a difference in the colour – white-ball and red-ball, because mostly your mindset and skills are the same.

"You just have to shift the gear a little bit with respect to your patience, because in Test cricket, your patience is tested. Also, since last year, BCCI has also organised days cricket and has been added to the domestic cricket schedule, which we played a while ago (in Pune). That also helps a player in how to showcase your cricket at that level, as well as how to prepare for three or four days of playing cricket, and how to make that mindset."

With India’s recent excellent results in Test cricket, it played as a catalyst for the Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal Multi-Day to be brought back into the women’s domestic cricket calendar after it was last held in 2018. It saw many top players play red-ball cricket in Pune in April to May this year.

Moreover, the upcoming domestic season will feature the inclusion of the Multi-Day Challenger Trophy.

“As a senior player, I now see a lot of youngsters are coming in the team in every format. When we now play days cricket, as per our domestic schedule, a lot of domestic players will also get a chance to show themselves. It increases the level of patience, and match temperament of a player.

"I believe that Test cricket is the purest form, simply. I have waited so many years to play Test cricket. In 2014, the last Test was in India and after a long gap, now Test matches are happening. For all the budding cricketers and for those, who have just started playing, I would say Test cricket is one of the best format to show and improve your skills," stated Sneh.

In women’s cricket, the ODIs are a part of Women’s Championship, crucial to determine who will qualify for 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup. Sneh signed off by believing a World Test Championship-like arrangement will encourage more women cricketers to play longer format of the game.

"Obviously, WTC will have a very big impact because a lot of players will come forward. So, if WTC happens, many countries will get a chance to showcase themselves – like, South Africa, where there are not so many Tests, and Australia, who play Tests via the Ashes too. Also, it is the purest form of cricket and through this, women’s Test cricket will grow and will encourage more players to take up this format of playing the sport."

