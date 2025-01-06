Amorim 'mad and disappointed' despite Man Utd's draw at Liverpool

Manchester, Jan 6 Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is still upset with how things are panning out, despite a spirited 2-2 draw at Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Following a performance that halted Manchester United's three-game losing run in the league Amorim admitted he is still frustrated by the losses in recent weeks and urged his side to show consistency in the matches ahead, displaying the same passion and endeavour on show at Anfield.

"I think we should get mad and disappointed more than Newcastle and Nottingham Forest. Today, we need to be really disappointed. I have to calm down and say the right things. We're in a difficult moment but it's hard to not get really mad. I'm happy for the performance. I’m not happy for the result but I’m really mad because of the other games.

"Sometimes, it's like that, everybody is angry with my players and I have to do the opposite. Today, everyone will say they did everything right, and I am allowed to be upset," Amorim was quoted by Manchester United website.

Man Utd are 13th in the Premier League table and with only three wins in 12 matches in all competitions under Amorim since he succeeded Erik ten Hag as head coach in November.

Amorim suggested nothing will change at Man Utd unless the club are given a shock.

"I am trying to make them (the players) improve every day. I always challenge them. I feel like everybody, not just the players, but everyone at Man Utd, is too comfortable. I think we need a shock. You can see we were a different team today. It's not about the system, it's about the way we face the competition," he said.

