"An emotional medal for shooters": Sporting fraternity hails Swapnil Kusale following Paris Olympics bronze win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 : Following Swapnil Kusale's landmark bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics 2024, the Indian sports fraternity took to social media to express happiness at the shooter's heroics.

Kusale won the bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Thursday. Kusale also became the first Indian shooter to win a medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event.

Legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh congratulated Swapnil on his Instagram story, urging him to keep aiming higher and continue breaking records.

Indian men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir also tweeted, "Congratulations #SwapnilKusale on a fantastic performance! Very well done."

Indian Olympic gold medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra also said that he feels thrilled after Swapnil's medal win and said that he has made the country proud with his dedication and talent.

"Absolutely thrilled for Swapnil's epic bronze medal win in shooting at the Paris Olympics! Your hard work, grit, and passion have truly paid off. Competing at the highest level and coming away with a medal in shooting is a testament to your dedication and talent. You've made India so proud and shown everyone what chasing dreams is all about. The Paris 2024 Olympics has been an incredible event, and your achievement adds to its unforgettable moments. Here's to many more victories and an amazing future ahead. Keep shining! #Paris2024 #Olympics #Shooting," tweeted Bindra.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya also lauded Swapnil for adding another medal "in the bag" on his Instagram handle.

Former Indian shooter Heena Sidhu also lauded Swapnil's accomplishment, acknowledging how the category he was competing in was always a "tough nut to crack". She called the medal win "emotional" for all shooters.

"This was an emotional medal for all of us shooters. 3p has been a tough nut to crack. Swapnil has created history by entering the Olympic final and then delivering the medal with such a spectacular performance. So so so proud of this young man!! We have waited for long for this one guys...This was Special!! #Olympia2024 #Olympics2024 #ShootingatParis," tweeted Heena.

The ace former Indian wrestler and Olympic medalist Sakshee Malilkkh also wrote on X, "Heartiest congratulations to Swapnil Kusale for winning the third medal for India by winning the bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3P event of #ParisOlympics2024."

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Badminton Association of India (BAI) also extended their congratulations to Swapnil.

AIFF wrote that Swapnil's medal highlights India's rising prominence in shooting sports.

"Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the Olympics! His historic victory highlights India's rising prominence in shooting sports. Congratulations, Swapnil, on this incredible achievement! #IndianFootball #Cheer4Bharat," tweeted AIFF.

BAI also wrote, "Our shooting contingent is on! Congratulations champ, well done #Paris2024."

Kusale clinched the bronze medal for India in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final after finishing in third place with an aggregate of 451.4. He secured India's 3rd medal in shooting overall.

Earlier in the qualification round, Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale finished seventh in the qualification round of men's 50m 3P to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Indian shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale both appeared in the men's 50m 3P qualification round at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

On his Olympic debut, Kusale finished seventh with a score of 590-38x. While Tomar ranked 11th with a total of 589-33x. Only the top eight shooters qualified for the final round, and Tomar failed to make his place in the final round.

People's Republic of China's Liu Yukun registered the qualification Olympic record with a total of 594-38x.

Kusale was also the first Indian shooter to make a place in the men's 50m rifle 3P medal event at the Olympics.

Earlier at the multi-sport event, India shooter Manu Bhaker opened the nation's account with a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event.

The Paris Olympics has been a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned at the Tokyo Olympics. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event of the Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

The Indian shooting duo of Manu and Sarabjot Singh got the better of South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal play-off match in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

