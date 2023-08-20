Anahat Singh clinches gold at Asian Junior Squash Individual Championship

Dalian [China], August 20 : Indian squash player Anahat Singh clinched gold in the girls under 17 category of the 30th Asian Junior Squash Individual Championship held at Dalian in China on Sunday.

The tournament was held between August 16 to August 20.

The 15-year-old from Delhi defeated Ena Kwong of Hong Kong in the final to clinch the title by 3-1.

Earlier she defeated Doyce Lee of Malaysia in the quarters. After she defeated Whitney Isabelle Wilson of Malaysia in the semi-finals to reach the final.

Anahat has won her second gold and overall third medal at the Asian Juniors.

She won her first gold medal in the girls under 15 at the Asian junior championships held in Thailand in 2022 while she claimed bronze in the girls under 13 category in 2019 at the Asian Junior Championships which held in Macau 2019.

