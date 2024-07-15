Anahat Singh, Shaurya Bawa enter quarterfinals of World Junior Squash Championships

Houston, July 15 India's Anahat Singh advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Junior Squash Championships for the third straight year while compatriot Shaurya Bawa also made it to the last-eight stage of the boys' section in Houston, USA, on Sunday.

Anahat, the 16-year-old women’s national champion seeded 5/8, beat Japan’s Akari Midorikawa (9/16) 11-6, 13-11, 11-2 in the fourth round and will take on Egypt’s Nadien Elhammamy (3/4) next.

Meanwhile, Shaurya Bawa (17/32) moved to the boys’ singles quarterfinals with an 11-9, 5-11, 11-5, 13-11 win over Segundo Portabales (17/32) of Argentina.

The Indian will meet Malaysia’s Low Wa-Sern (17/32) in the last-eight stage.

This is the first time two Indians will feature in the competition's quarterfinals in the same year.

