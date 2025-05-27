Ancelotti unveiled as Brazil manager, eyes World Cup glory

Rio de Janeiro, May 27 Carlo Ancelotti said Monday that his sole aim as Brazil's new head coach is to lead the team to its sixth World Cup title, ending a 24-year wait to return to football's summit.

Ancelotti was officially unveiled at a news conference in Rio de Janeiro, two days after ending his tenure at Real Madrid, where he won 15 trophies across two spells, reports Xinhua.

"It's an honor to be manager of the best national team in the world," the 65-year-old said.

"I don't have any doubt about what is expected of me. The goal is to win the World Cup next year, to help Brazil get back to the top. I'm excited about the opportunity."

Ancelotti was appointed earlier this month to replace Dorival Junior, who was dismissed after Brazil's 4-1 World Cup qualifying defeat to Argentina in Buenos Aires.

The Italian said he was drawn to the job by Brazil's footballing tradition and a longstanding affinity with the country.

"My connection with Brazil started in the 80s, playing with Falcao and (Toninho) Cerezo (at Roma)," he said. "And since then I've coached a lot of players from Brazil. They have always known when they need to be serious and when they can have fun."

He added: "I've been to a lot of places but Rio had been missing. Finally I'm here and I feel at home."

Ancelotti's immediate focus will be Brazil's upcoming World Cup qualifiers - away to Ecuador on June 5 and at home against Paraguay five days later.

Brazil sits fourth in the 10-team South American qualifying standings with four matches remaining. The top six teams will qualify automatically for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The seventh-place finisher will enter an intercontinental playoff.

Ancelotti named a squad that includes the return of Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison and Real Betis winger Antony. Star forward Neymar was left out as he strives to regain form and fitness after a serious knee injury.

"I've tried to choose players that are in good physical shape," said Ancelotti. "Neymar came back recently from injury. He's an important player and he is still part of our plans.

"He is one of several players who is unavailable. Brazil has a lot of talented players and in the case of Neymar, we obviously still believe in him. We hope that he can get back to his best and be ready for the World Cup. I've spoken with him today to explain this and he understands."

Asked whether Brazil would play the same attacking style as Real Madrid, Ancelotti was non-committal.

"After 40 years (as a manager), I still don't know what the best strategy is to win games," he said. "But I know that the system has to depend on the characteristics of the players you have on the pitch, so that they are comfortable with what they are doing.

"That's the idea I have here - to enjoy and make the most of the enormous quality that these players have, and to work so that all of this quality can be put towards achieving our objective, which is to win the World Cup."

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Bento, Hugo Souza.

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Alexsandro, Lucas Beraldo, Carlos Augusto, Danilo, Leo Ortiz, Vanderson, Wesley, Marquinhos.

Midfielders: Andreas Pereira, Andrey Santos, Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Ederson, Gerson.

Forwards: Antony, Estevao, Gabriel Martinelli, Matheus Cunha, Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr.

