Anderson to play T20 cricket for Lancashire, signs one-year deal

London, Jan 13 England great Jimmy Anderson is set to make a return to T20 cricket after signing a year-long contract to appear for Lancashire ahead of the 2025 season of white-ball cricket. Anderson, who made his debut for the Lancashire in 2001, has committed to playing for the Red Rose in both the County Championship and Vitality Blast competitions during the new season.

"Lancashire Cricket is delighted to confirm that James Anderson has signed a one-year contract to continue his playing career with the Club ahead of the 2025 season," the club informed in a release on Monday.

The 42-year-old hasn’t played a competitive match since his 188th - and final - Test appearance against West Indies in July, as England’s all-time leading wicket-taker retired from international cricket.

Following discussions with the Club, Anderson will play on during the 2025 season and has put pen-to-paper on an initial season-long deal following the end of his ECB central contract, the club statement said. Anderson’s most recent First-Class appearance for Lancashire came in June when he took 7 for 35 against Nottinghamshire in Southport while he will be set to make his first T20 appearance since 2014 this summer.

Speaking about the news, James Anderson said: “I am incredibly excited to sign this contract with Lancashire and resume playing professional cricket again next season.

“This Club has played a huge part in my life since I was a teenager, so to have the opportunity to wear the Red Rose again and help the side in both red and white ball cricket is one that I am really looking forward to.

“I have been working hard on keeping my fitness levels high and continuing to bowl regularly during my time as a coach with England throughout the winter, with the aim of being able to hit the ground running when the county season starts in April," he said.

“I love playing at Old Trafford and to have the chance to walk out and bowl in front of our Members and supporters again this summer is going to be really special,” he added.

Lancashire's Director of Cricket Performance Mark Chilton welcomed Anderson's decision to continue for one more year.

“We have been in open dialogue with Jimmy since his international retirement and our position has been clear from the start. It is fantastic news for all connected with the Club that he has chosen to continue his playing career with Lancashire.

“From speaking to Jimmy recently, it became clear that his desire to resume playing professional cricket was strengthening every day and he was just desperate to get back out on the park. As it stands, he is fully committed to the county season across both the County Championship and Vitality Blast this summer, and whilst we all recognise he will have other opportunities, he has made it clear playing is his first priority," he added.

Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker who retired from red-ball cricket in July 2024, had put himself for the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction but went unsold.

