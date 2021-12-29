Andhra Pradesh CM felicitates Kidambi Srikanth, announces 5 acres of land to set up badminton academy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday felicitated badminton player Kidambi Srikanth for becoming the first Indian male shuttler to win a silver medal at the World Championships.

He also announced a cash award of Rs 7 lakh and 5 acres of land at Tirupati for setting up an academy.

According to an official statement, Kidambi Srikanth paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister at the camp office here on Wednesday. He has won a silver medal in BWF World Championships 2021 held in Spain from December 12-19. He has been working as Deputy Collector in the government of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Kidambi Srikanth expressed happiness for meeting the Chief Minister and said the latter has assured all help to him. He thanked the Chief Minister for giving five acres of land in Tirupati for setting up an academy and said he would set up a world-class badminton academy and train world-class players.

Srikanth said the sports people are happy with the special care taken by the government and thanked the Chief Minister on their behalf. He said he would strive to win more tournaments in the future and bring fame to the state.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas, Special Chief Secretary G Saiprasad, SAAP Chairman Byreddy Siddarth Reddy, SAAP MD Dr N Prabhakar Reddy, SAAP OSD Rama Krishna and Srikanth's parents Radhamukunda and KVS Krishna were present on the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor