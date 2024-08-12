Anisimova overcomes Navarro makes first WTA 1000 final in Toronto

Toronto, Aug 12 Amanda Anisimova advanced to her first WTA 1000 final after defeating world No.15 Emma Navarro 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 in the semifinals of the Canadian Open.

Ranked No.132, Anisimova became the lowest-ranked Canadian Open finalist in 40 years. She will meet defending champion Jessica Pegula in an all-American final.

Anisimova's win over Navarro was her fourth Top 20 win of the week, coming off victories over No.3 Aryna Sabalenka, No.12 Anna Kalinskaya and No.10 Daria Kasatkina.

Wind proved once again to be a challenge for the players but it was Anisimova who handled it better out of the gates. She broke in the second game of the match at love and cruised to a 6-3 opening set over Navarro. Anisimova’s serve was on fire and the 22-year-old captured 93 per cent of first serve points in the set.

In the second, the players traded breaks in the third and fourth games before Navarro settled down and went ahead 4-2. After taking the following game as well, Anisimova called the trainer onto the court for some issues with blisters on her right foot. Navarro then close out the set at 6-2 to even the match.

The third set produced some lengthy games early on and Anisimova would break for a 2-1 and later 5-2 as she rediscovered her rhythm and really took control of the points. She won the match 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 to make the finals of a WTA 1000 tournament for the first time in her career.

