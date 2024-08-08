Antim Panghal to Face Three-Year Ban for Indiscipline During Olympic Games

Indian wrestler Antim Panghal is set to be banned for three years by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) following allegations of indiscipline during the recent Olympic Games.

The decision, which comes after a thorough review of Panghal's conduct, reflects the IOA's commitment to upholding the standards of sportsmanship and discipline. Panghal, a promising talent in Indian wrestling, will be sidelined from competitive events and international representation during the suspension period.

Panghal had crashed out of the Paris Olympics after losing her opening bout in the women's 53kg during the day. For the unversed, Antim Panghal and her entire entourage is being deported from Paris for a major disciplinary breach where the young wrestler handed her official accreditation card to her sister who was caught by security while leaving the Games Village.

While IOA did not share what the disciplinary breach was, a source shared the details with PTI."Instead of heading to the Games Village, she reached the hotel where her coach Bhagat Singh and sparring partner Vikas, who is actually her coach, were staying. Antim asked her sister to go to the Games Village and come back with her belongings. Her sister was caught for impersonation and was taken to a police station to record her statement," said the source.The 19-year-old U20 world champion Antim was also called by police to record her statement.