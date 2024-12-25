Anupati, Raju leave impression at Junior National Equestrian Championship

New Delhi [India], December 25 : Young riders Anupati Navyashree Sai and Raju Singh emerged as the best performers in the show jumping and dressage categories, respectively, on the concluding day of the first half of the Junior National Equestrian Championships (JNEC).

In the young rider category, Anupati, astride Abra Ka Dabra, secured 32.60 marks without incurring any penalties in the show jumping two-phase event on Tuesday. She outperformed Avik Bhatia, Geetika Tikkishetty, and Monu Kumar to be adjudged the best in her event.

In the dressage freestyle, Raju Singh, riding Louk, delivered an impressive performance, scoring 65.18 marks. It was a highly competitive event, with Javeer Verma, Geetika, and Navyashree closely contesting for the top spot.

"It was extremely satisfying to witness the talent showcased in this junior championship. It gives EFI hope and confidence that the sport will grow rapidly in the country. Almost all the categories saw very close competition, with thin margins separating the winners from other participants," said EFI Secretary General Jaiveer Singh.

"I am confident that the second half of the championship, concluding on December 29, will also feature high-octane competitions," he added.

In the children's dressage category, Subh Chowdhri, riding Furstentanz, overcame stiff competition from Pranav Deepak, Punnet Jakhar, and Jaiwant Nawle. Meanwhile, in the children's show jumping event, Mogil Anbu edged past Divyaraj Singh Rathore, Sresh Raju Mantena, and Eera Shree Harsha to claim victory.

In the Children I category, Jaiveer Singh Nagra was awarded the Best Rider title for his consistent and exceptional performances, establishing himself as one of the brightest young talents in Indian equestrian sports.

Sahil, astride Candy, scored 93.5 points to win the overall individual tent pegging event, finishing ahead of Mohammad Alhamad Chishty (80), Shahrukh Khan (79), and Adeel Ahkter (76).

The JNEC action will resume on December 27 with events in the Junior (age group 14-18) and Children II (age group 10-12) categories.

